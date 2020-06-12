/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
53 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Morrow, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
9 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1127 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Morrow
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Morrow
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
41 Units Available
Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1281 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
12 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1062 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1176 sqft
The beautiful homes in this community feature washer and dryer hookups and additional storage. Residents are privy to a tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Located just down the street from Mays Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1052 sqft
Convenient One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near junction of I-75 and I-675. Extra storage and walk-in closets provide space. Cable included. Pet-friendly community with dog park, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
32 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1188 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
4 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1062 sqft
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1301 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
351 Riverbrook Ct
351 Riverbrook Ct, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Duplex - (RLNE4166486)
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
7048 Brookview Creek
7048 Brookview Creek, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1112 sqft
Spacious, TOTAL ELECTRIC 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with fireplace, electric stove, large closets, and wood floors on the main level. Community has a pool and tennis court. Minimum 2 year lease term.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6532 River Park Dr
6532 River Park Drive, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
Well maintained 2Bedrooms/2.5 bathroom, Brick Townhome With Private Backyard, Separate Dining Room And Family Room With Fireplace. Great Location Off Of Upper Riverdale Road, Close To Bus Line And Accessible To 75 Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
937 Silverwood Drive
937 Silverwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1276 sqft
You will love this 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in quiet community. Convenient Access to 285 and Hwy 85. Great Roommate Floor Plan with ensuite bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Morrow
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1143 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
