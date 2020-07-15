Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Monroe, GA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Amber Trail
912 Amber Trail, Monroe, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2033 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 on Large Fenced Lot - All Bedrooms Have Vaulted Ceilings - Plenty of Storage in Unfinished Basement - Refrigerator Included - Professionally Managed - Ready for Quick Move-In!
Results within 1 mile of Monroe

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
333 River Landing Drive
333 River Landing Drive, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1724 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
530 Sterling Water Dr
530 Sterling Water Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2358 sqft
Immaculate traditional ranch in desired Lake Shore Estates.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1619 Spring Hill Court
1619 Spring Hill Court, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
1642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,642 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
781 Dove Tree Ln
781 Dove Tree Ln, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2009 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Social Circle.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Tara Cmns
214 Tara Commons Walk, Loganville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2129 sqft
Very Spacious townhome, Master on Main with two closets and large master bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms one full bath and a loft area for second living room. Walk to park next door with playground and walking paths.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
196 St Andrews Ct
196 St Andrews Court, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3174 sqft
ELEGANT ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME * OPEN GREATROOM & KEEPING ROOM FEATURING DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE * OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS, GOURMET GAS COOKTOP, REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3757 Malachi Way
3757 Malachi Way, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2532 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath ranch on 1.5 Acre lot, withfenced back yard. Formal DR, separate LR w/FP, built-in bookcase.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 Saint James Place
1250 St James Place, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2186 sqft
4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM. 2 Story home with a 3 CAR GARAGE. Formal dining room with upgraded trim. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops is open to the breakfast area and the Family room with fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Monroe, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monroe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

