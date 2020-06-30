All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 824 Red Hart Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
824 Red Hart Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

824 Red Hart Lane

824 Red Hart Lane · (646) 276-6131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

824 Red Hart Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2195 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,195

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
Available 07/31/20 Luxurious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 302017

Available - July 31st 2020. Luxurious all brick 2350 sq ft townhome with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom located in Deerfield Green. Very close to GA 400, North Point Mall and Avalon. Townhome has open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floor, large kitchen with granite counter tops, modern appliances, separate dining room, living room with a fireplace and bookshelf.
Master suite upstairs w/ large walk-in closet, high ceilings, elegant master bath w/ his & hers granite vanities, tile, separate garden tub & shower. 2nd bedroom suite upstairs w/ walk-in closet & full bath w/ granite & tile. Large lower level guest suite w/ full bathroom. Laundry equipped with washer and dryer. Pool and play area within the community.

Owner pays for HOA dues, trash and sewer. Application will require income verification and good credit score. Contact Tarish @ tarish.agg@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302017
Property Id 302017

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Red Hart Lane have any available units?
824 Red Hart Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Red Hart Lane have?
Some of 824 Red Hart Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Red Hart Lane currently offering any rent specials?
824 Red Hart Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Red Hart Lane pet-friendly?
No, 824 Red Hart Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane offer parking?
No, 824 Red Hart Lane does not offer parking.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 Red Hart Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane have a pool?
Yes, 824 Red Hart Lane has a pool.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane have accessible units?
No, 824 Red Hart Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Red Hart Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Red Hart Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Red Hart Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 824 Red Hart Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity