824 Red Hart Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool guest suite

Available 07/31/20 Luxurious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 302017



Available - July 31st 2020. Luxurious all brick 2350 sq ft townhome with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom located in Deerfield Green. Very close to GA 400, North Point Mall and Avalon. Townhome has open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floor, large kitchen with granite counter tops, modern appliances, separate dining room, living room with a fireplace and bookshelf.

Master suite upstairs w/ large walk-in closet, high ceilings, elegant master bath w/ his & hers granite vanities, tile, separate garden tub & shower. 2nd bedroom suite upstairs w/ walk-in closet & full bath w/ granite & tile. Large lower level guest suite w/ full bathroom. Laundry equipped with washer and dryer. Pool and play area within the community.



Owner pays for HOA dues, trash and sewer. Application will require income verification and good credit score. Contact Tarish @ tarish.agg@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302017

No Pets Allowed



