607 Greencrest Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel

Immaculate end-unit townhome, turnkey available for move in today! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms all with their own private bathroom, this floorplan is perfect for young professionals, roommates, or family members that value privacy. A welcoming atmosphere to all who enter, the main level offers an open-concept design with sparkling hardwood floors, large windows, and sliding glass door access to the rear deck. The beautiful kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and large island/breakfast bar, perfect for cooking up scrumptious meals. A commuter's dream, you will love the prime central location! Walking distance to MARTA, easy access to GA-400, and only 10 minutes to Alpharetta, Avalon, and Halcyon. With water/trash included and no exterior/lawn maintenance required, this amazing community of Deerfield Green offers a low-maintenance lifestyle perfect for those on-the-go! Small dogs only. Washer and dryer to be installed for tenant use. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!