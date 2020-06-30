515 Sable Walk Circle

Amenities

Enter this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home through a hardwood foyer. As you walk straight toward the kitchen you will pass the guest bath on your left. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove. The kitchen opens up to a 2 story family room with a brick gas fireplace and a large designer ceiling fan.



The upper level features three bedrooms, guest bath, master bath and a laundry room. The master suite features a trey ceiling and ceiling fan with a large master bath which has a double vanity sink, jacuzzi tub and separate shower.



Your new home features a community pool and is in close proximity to Bell Memorial Park



Excellent North Fulton schools:



Elem-Birmingham Falls; Middle-Hopewell; High-Cambridge



Residents Benefit Package



Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.



1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.



Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.



2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.



Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.



3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal



Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors



4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.



Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.



5) Filter Delivery



Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



6) Utility Assistance



Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.



7) Live Chat



Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website



8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)



Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.



9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month



Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy



Pet Restrictions: No Agressive breed dog



Smoking: No smoking in any of our units



Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent



Lease Length: We are accepting a one year lease



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

