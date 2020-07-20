456 Fieldview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedrms/3.5 ba luxurious townhome conveniently located minutes to GA 400 & North Point Mall. Bright open floor, beautiful hardwood floor on main, wrought-iron balusters, large kitchen with granite countertops & big island, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, living room with a fireplace & bookcase, lots of windows, large deck. Upper level has master suite and oversized 2nd bedroom w/ full bath, 3rd bedroom or office at lower level with full bath. 1 small pet weight less than 15 lb may be considered w/pet fee/deposit. Excellent credit/verified income must.