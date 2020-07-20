All apartments in Milton
456 Fieldview Lane
456 Fieldview Lane

456 Fieldview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

456 Fieldview Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrms/3.5 ba luxurious townhome conveniently located minutes to GA 400 & North Point Mall. Bright open floor, beautiful hardwood floor on main, wrought-iron balusters, large kitchen with granite countertops & big island, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, living room with a fireplace & bookcase, lots of windows, large deck. Upper level has master suite and oversized 2nd bedroom w/ full bath, 3rd bedroom or office at lower level with full bath. 1 small pet weight less than 15 lb may be considered w/pet fee/deposit. Excellent credit/verified income must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

