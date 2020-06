Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous townhome in sought after gated community of Hidden Forest. Mins from GA 400,AVALON, new HALCYON, restaurants, COSTCO, Walmart and so much more !! Hard to get BACKYARD/ELEVATOR/GATED COMMUNITY/BASEMENT open floor plan, hardwood throughout main level, custom cabinets, granite tops, SS appliances, huge master bedroom with fireplace/sitting area. Private deck & and backyard. Large basement could be 3rd bedroom, has full title bath, 2 walk-in closets & lots of light.