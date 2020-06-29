All apartments in Milton
3288 Twinrose Pl

3288 Twinrose Place · No Longer Available
Location

3288 Twinrose Place, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Alpharetta Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Highly sought after location Milton, Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this meticulously maintained. 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen with lots of counter space, breakfast area, formal dining room, and fireside great room that leads to large deck. 3 finished levels to including a master suite with custom bath. Finished flex space in the basement that can be used as an office, exercise, or bedroom #4 accompanied by a full bathroom! Close proximity to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long!

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
