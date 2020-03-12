13620 Weycroft Cir

Amenities
Absolutely Perfect Location. Available immediately. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA super clean home, subdivision. Cul de sac. Hardwood throughout main level, neutral paint. Tile floor kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top. Eat-in kitchen opens to Family room. Fireside family room. 2+ walk in closets. Fully fenced yard with patio. Private back gate in the leveled fenced backyard leads to tennis, pool, playground. 2 car garage. Highly ranked Cambridge High School. All lawn care are included. Show anytime. Active swim tennis neighborhood - close to everything.