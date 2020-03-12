All apartments in Milton
13620 Weycroft Cir
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:05 AM

13620 Weycroft Cir

13620 Weycroft Circle · (404) 538-0690
Location

13620 Weycroft Circle, Milton, GA 30004
Fairmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Perfect Location. Available immediately. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA super clean home, subdivision. Cul de sac. Hardwood throughout main level, neutral paint. Tile floor kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top. Eat-in kitchen opens to Family room. Fireside family room. 2+ walk in closets. Fully fenced yard with patio. Private back gate in the leveled fenced backyard leads to tennis, pool, playground. 2 car garage. Highly ranked Cambridge High School. All lawn care are included. Show anytime. Active swim tennis neighborhood - close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have any available units?
13620 Weycroft Cir has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13620 Weycroft Cir have?
Some of 13620 Weycroft Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13620 Weycroft Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13620 Weycroft Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13620 Weycroft Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13620 Weycroft Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13620 Weycroft Cir does offer parking.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13620 Weycroft Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13620 Weycroft Cir has a pool.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have accessible units?
No, 13620 Weycroft Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13620 Weycroft Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13620 Weycroft Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13620 Weycroft Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
