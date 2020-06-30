13611 Weycroft Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5ff7f7076 ---- Nicely renovated 3BR/2.5BA 2 Story Home in Alpharetta with fenced in backyard! Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout the home, new water heater and new windows for energy efficiency. HVAC is only 3 years old. Close to transportation, GA 400, Avalon, North Point Mall, Downtown Alpharetta, Windward and more! Carpets will be cleaned prior to tenant move in. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Owner can make property available by last week of July. $295 Admin Fee due at move in