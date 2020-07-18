13257 Aventide Lane.

Amenities

You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,600 sq. ft. home in Alpharetta that has everything you've been looking for. This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, and an eat in breakfast area, or relax in the grand living room with high vaulted ceilings. Huge master suite, and spacious secondary rooms. Enjoy the warm summer nights in your private yard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.