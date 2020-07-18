All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13257 Aventide Lane

13257 Aventide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13257 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,600 sq. ft. home in Alpharetta that has everything you've been looking for. This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, and an eat in breakfast area, or relax in the grand living room with high vaulted ceilings. Huge master suite, and spacious secondary rooms. Enjoy the warm summer nights in your private yard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13257 Aventide Lane have any available units?
13257 Aventide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 13257 Aventide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13257 Aventide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13257 Aventide Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13257 Aventide Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane offer parking?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane have a pool?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane have accessible units?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13257 Aventide Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13257 Aventide Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

