13255 Kemper Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained and spacious town home in highly sought after area in Alpharetta. Hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinet and counter space, separate dining room. Desired corner lot with fenced backyard for privacy. Gated community is 2 miles from future Halcyon mixed used village, 2.5 miles to GA400. Meticulously maintained and ready for move-in July 1. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included. Community is gated and there is a swimming pool.