Milton, GA
13255 Kemper Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

13255 Kemper Road

13255 Kemper Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13255 Kemper Rd, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained and spacious town home in highly sought after area in Alpharetta. Hardwood floors on main level, kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinet and counter space, separate dining room. Desired corner lot with fenced backyard for privacy. Gated community is 2 miles from future Halcyon mixed used village, 2.5 miles to GA400. Meticulously maintained and ready for move-in July 1. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included. Community is gated and there is a swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13255 Kemper Road have any available units?
13255 Kemper Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13255 Kemper Road have?
Some of 13255 Kemper Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13255 Kemper Road currently offering any rent specials?
13255 Kemper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13255 Kemper Road pet-friendly?
No, 13255 Kemper Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13255 Kemper Road offer parking?
Yes, 13255 Kemper Road offers parking.
Does 13255 Kemper Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13255 Kemper Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13255 Kemper Road have a pool?
Yes, 13255 Kemper Road has a pool.
Does 13255 Kemper Road have accessible units?
No, 13255 Kemper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13255 Kemper Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13255 Kemper Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13255 Kemper Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13255 Kemper Road does not have units with air conditioning.
