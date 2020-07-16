All apartments in Midway
52 Kettle Creek Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

52 Kettle Creek Lane

52 Kettle Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

52 Kettle Creek Ln, Midway, GA 31320

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15.
Welcome home to Hickory Hill. Beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining & spacious great room w/ tray ceiling & fireplace in split floor plan. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space & great view of fenced backyard & oversized patio from bay window. Formal dining room boasts 10' ceilings & gorgeous arched entryways. Master bedroom features tray ceiling & spacious ensuite w/ double vanities, giant soaking tub, separate shower & massive walk in closet. Large laundry room, lots of closet space & two car garage. Freshly painted, new flooring in main areas & new carpet for bedrooms in 2019.. Just mins off of Coastal Hwy 17 w/ easy commute to Savannah and Fort Stewart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have any available units?
52 Kettle Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midway, GA.
What amenities does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have?
Some of 52 Kettle Creek Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Kettle Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
52 Kettle Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Kettle Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 52 Kettle Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midway.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 52 Kettle Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Kettle Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 52 Kettle Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 52 Kettle Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Kettle Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Kettle Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Kettle Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
