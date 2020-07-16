52 Kettle Creek Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15.

Welcome home to Hickory Hill. Beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining & spacious great room w/ tray ceiling & fireplace in split floor plan. Eat in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space & great view of fenced backyard & oversized patio from bay window. Formal dining room boasts 10' ceilings & gorgeous arched entryways. Master bedroom features tray ceiling & spacious ensuite w/ double vanities, giant soaking tub, separate shower & massive walk in closet. Large laundry room, lots of closet space & two car garage. Freshly painted, new flooring in main areas & new carpet for bedrooms in 2019.. Just mins off of Coastal Hwy 17 w/ easy commute to Savannah and Fort Stewart.