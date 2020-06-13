/
81 Apartments for rent in Midway, GA📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
274 Arlen Drive
274 Arlen Dr, Midway, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2600 sqft
Walk to School - For sale or lease. Call to see this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, split floor plan, located in a great neighborhood situated in a cul de sac.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Gloucester Drive
93 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
93 Gloucester Drive Available 08/14/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishhwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) Legal: LOT 4 GWINNETT
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.
Results within 5 miles of Midway
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
392 Marshview Dr.
392 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
392 Marshview Dr. Available 07/06/20 All Brick 4 Bed/2 Bath Rental In Deep Water Community - All brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amenity-filled, deep water community of Waterford Landing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Gandy Cut
450 Gandy Cut, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Big and Beautiful - (RLNE5821155)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 Marshview Dr
552 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
Waterford Landing Now Available! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waterford! This split floor plan is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, double sided fireplace in family room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
132 Marshview Drive
132 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2316 sqft
GREAT RENTAL WITH WATER/DOCK ACCESS! READY AUGUST 1, 2020 4bd/2ba, all brick home located in Waterford Landing Subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sycamore Way
115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1555 sqft
115 Sycamore Way Rent - $1350 Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
135 Smoke Rise Road
135 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2062 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richmond Hill in the Creekside subdivision. Granite countertops with an island and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom with garden tub and large shower on the main floor.
Results within 10 miles of Midway
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Dalcross Dr.
525 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2974 sqft
525 Dalcross Dr. Available 07/11/20 525 Dalcross - Beautiful, well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a bonus loft. Almost 3000 sq feet! Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Large master suite and large fenced in backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
161 Lake Lilly Drive
161 Lake Lily Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Like New Town Home in Buckhead East - McAllister Elementary School district - Like new townhome located in Buckhead East! Short walk to school, dog park, park, saltwater swimming pool, and Henderson Recreation fields. Beautiful open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
480 Garden Hills Loop
480 Garden Hills Loop, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4192 sqft
480 Garden Hills Loop Available 08/07/20 Coming Available Mid-August! Beautiful 5 BD, 3 BTH Home in the Desired Buckhead East! - This Beautiful home boasts over 4100 sq feet of wonderful living space! This two story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Sagewood
811 Sagewood Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
811 Sagewood Available 06/19/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Laundry Room, Stove, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Central Heat & Air, Washer & Dryer Hook-ups, Outside Storage Shed, NO PETS 1 Yr
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Brittney Lane
1415 Brittney Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1415 Brittney Lane Available 06/23/20 - 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Formal Living Room, Beams Throughout the Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Firepit in Backyard, Laundry Room W/ Washer
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Kennah Ct.
11 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW -The Cottages at Camelia- NEW construction! Charming 3 BD, BTH Home in Heart of Richmond Hill! - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Glen Way
145 Glen Way, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2856 sqft
145 Glen Way Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Full Bathroom Home in Richmond Hill - This beautifully maintained 4 bed/3 bath home in Creekside is the perfect home for any family.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Breys Cut
212 Breys Cut, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2958 sqft
Available Now - Beautiful Home in Buckhead East! - This beautifully maintained home is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an over-sized loft area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
263 Laurenburg Dr
263 Laurenburg Dr, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
263 Laurenburg Dr Available 07/07/20 Richmond Hill, Buckhead- 263 Laurenburg Dr- 3Br,2Ba - This home is located in the Buckhead subdivision, with lots of live oaks. It has 3Br/2Ba, 1572 Sq ft, 2 car garage, and a fenced in yard.
