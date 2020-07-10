All apartments in McDonough
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

800 City Park Dr

800 City Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 City Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
800 City Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Move In Now!

Enter home to living room with fireplace. Hallway that has half bathroom for your guest. Dining area with doors to back Patio. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and all black appliances. Off of kitchen is washer/dryer room. 1 Car garage with auto remote.

Upstairs has 2 spare bedrooms with a full hall bathroom. Master has private bath.

Elementary: Tussahaw
Middle Henry County
High: Henry County

Built 2005 Approx. 1,902 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 City Park Dr have any available units?
800 City Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 800 City Park Dr have?
Some of 800 City Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 City Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 City Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 City Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 800 City Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 800 City Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 800 City Park Dr offers parking.
Does 800 City Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 City Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 City Park Dr have a pool?
No, 800 City Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 City Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 City Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 City Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 City Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 City Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 City Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

