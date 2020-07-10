800 City Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

800 City Park Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Move In Now!



Enter home to living room with fireplace. Hallway that has half bathroom for your guest. Dining area with doors to back Patio. Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and all black appliances. Off of kitchen is washer/dryer room. 1 Car garage with auto remote.



Upstairs has 2 spare bedrooms with a full hall bathroom. Master has private bath.



Elementary: Tussahaw

Middle Henry County

High: Henry County



Built 2005 Approx. 1,902 s/f