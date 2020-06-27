All apartments in McDonough
6011 Ambassador Drive

6011 Ambassador Drive
Location

6011 Ambassador Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
One Month FREE rent if sign lease by 12/31- Applied to first full months rent!

Beautiful 2 story 5 bedroom/3bath home with large sunlit windows, and a 2 car garage. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chef's kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining, featuring a large deck!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have any available units?
6011 Ambassador Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6011 Ambassador Drive have?
Some of 6011 Ambassador Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Ambassador Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Ambassador Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Ambassador Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Ambassador Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Ambassador Drive offers parking.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Ambassador Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have a pool?
No, 6011 Ambassador Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have accessible units?
No, 6011 Ambassador Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Ambassador Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Ambassador Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Ambassador Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
