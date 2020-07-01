All apartments in McDonough
535 Chase Lane

535 Chase Ln · No Longer Available
Location

535 Chase Ln, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
What a Charmer! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - Many Beautiful Features are Waiting for You at this Pretty 3 Bedroom Townhome! Inside includes Wood Floors throughout the downstairs, Large kitchen with a breakfast bar & separate dinning area, and a Spacious master with en suite bath & walk in closet that has tons of storage! Close to shops, dining and the interstate. This one won't last long - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE3867206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Chase Lane have any available units?
535 Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 535 Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
535 Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 535 Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 535 Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 535 Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 535 Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 535 Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 535 Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 535 Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 Chase Lane has units with air conditioning.

