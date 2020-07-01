535 Chase Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning

What a Charmer! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in McDonough! - Many Beautiful Features are Waiting for You at this Pretty 3 Bedroom Townhome! Inside includes Wood Floors throughout the downstairs, Large kitchen with a breakfast bar & separate dinning area, and a Spacious master with en suite bath & walk in closet that has tons of storage! Close to shops, dining and the interstate. This one won't last long - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE3867206)