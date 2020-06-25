300 Rankin Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

The Northwind plan is a wonderful home for families. Built for casual every day living plus room to entertain. The open layout is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Gorgeous spacious kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room. Master Suite includes private bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy sitting out back on your covered patio with this home. This home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.