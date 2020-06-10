Great opportunity to lease a Brand New TOWNHOME in Henry County. This (3) bedroom (2.5) beautiful townhome. Kitchen has a pantry and overlooks the family room. Large master suite upstairs including his and her closets. Minutes away from I75 & local shopping centers. Text listing agent today for an application. Viewing will be held 9/7/19 - 11:00am - 2:00pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2555 Marlin Dr have any available units?
2555 Marlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2555 Marlin Dr have?
Some of 2555 Marlin Dr's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Marlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Marlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.