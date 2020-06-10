2555 Marlin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities pool new construction

Great opportunity to lease a Brand New TOWNHOME in Henry County. This (3) bedroom (2.5) beautiful townhome. Kitchen has a pantry and overlooks the family room. Large master suite upstairs including his and her closets. Minutes away from I75 & local shopping centers. Text listing agent today for an application. Viewing will be held 9/7/19 - 11:00am - 2:00pm