220 Warm Springs Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Stunning DREAM HOME! 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in the Ola School District! - How GORGEOUS is this 4 Bedroom Dream Home?! This MOVE IN READY brick home is located the highly sought after OLA SCHOOL DISTRICT! Features trendy wood floors throughout the downstairs main living area, primary bedroom & upstairs high traffic areas. Also includes an Open Foyer; Formal Dining Room; Formal Living Room; Cozy Den with updated brick fireplace; Open Eat-In Kitchen with tons of storage & stainless steel appliances; Huge Primary Bedroom with Trey Ceilings, En Suite Bath with Separate tub and shower, walk in closet & Dual Vanity; 3 Secondary Bedrooms are nice sized, AND Two Car Garage! This delightful gem is situated in a private Cul-De-Sac in the beautiful Clearwater Pointe Subdivision! This is a No Smoking home. BI-WEEKLY LAWN CARE & WEED TREATMENT INCLUDED!!! This one is a MUST SEE!!! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4492696)