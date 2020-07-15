All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 220 Warm Springs Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
220 Warm Springs Trail
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

220 Warm Springs Trail

220 Warm Springs Trail · (678) 782-7447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

220 Warm Springs Trail, McDonough, GA 30252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Warm Springs Trail · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning DREAM HOME! 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in the Ola School District! - How GORGEOUS is this 4 Bedroom Dream Home?! This MOVE IN READY brick home is located the highly sought after OLA SCHOOL DISTRICT! Features trendy wood floors throughout the downstairs main living area, primary bedroom & upstairs high traffic areas. Also includes an Open Foyer; Formal Dining Room; Formal Living Room; Cozy Den with updated brick fireplace; Open Eat-In Kitchen with tons of storage & stainless steel appliances; Huge Primary Bedroom with Trey Ceilings, En Suite Bath with Separate tub and shower, walk in closet & Dual Vanity; 3 Secondary Bedrooms are nice sized, AND Two Car Garage! This delightful gem is situated in a private Cul-De-Sac in the beautiful Clearwater Pointe Subdivision! This is a No Smoking home. BI-WEEKLY LAWN CARE & WEED TREATMENT INCLUDED!!! This one is a MUST SEE!!! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4492696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have any available units?
220 Warm Springs Trail has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Warm Springs Trail have?
Some of 220 Warm Springs Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Warm Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
220 Warm Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Warm Springs Trail pet-friendly?
No, 220 Warm Springs Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 220 Warm Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Warm Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 220 Warm Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 220 Warm Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Warm Springs Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Warm Springs Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Warm Springs Trail has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 220 Warm Springs Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity