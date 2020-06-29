All apartments in McDonough
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:39 PM

145 Magnaview Dr

145 Magna View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 Magna View Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home! The home offers a myriad of sparkling updates, including designer vinyl floors, 9 foot ceilings, and white 2" faux blinds all throughout. Dazzle your guests with your cooking in the beautiful gourmet kitchen, boasting staggered maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a deep stainless steel sink. The spacious owner's retreat has trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, and luxurious garden tub, perfect for relaxing and unwinding at the end of each busy day. Give your family the space and freedom they deserve! Schedule your home tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Magnaview Dr have any available units?
145 Magnaview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 145 Magnaview Dr have?
Some of 145 Magnaview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Magnaview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Magnaview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Magnaview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Magnaview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr offer parking?
No, 145 Magnaview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Magnaview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr have a pool?
No, 145 Magnaview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Magnaview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Magnaview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Magnaview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Magnaview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
