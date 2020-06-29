145 Magnaview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home! The home offers a myriad of sparkling updates, including designer vinyl floors, 9 foot ceilings, and white 2" faux blinds all throughout. Dazzle your guests with your cooking in the beautiful gourmet kitchen, boasting staggered maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a deep stainless steel sink. The spacious owner's retreat has trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, and luxurious garden tub, perfect for relaxing and unwinding at the end of each busy day. Give your family the space and freedom they deserve! Schedule your home tour today before it's gone!