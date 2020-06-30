All apartments in McDonough
138 Tillman Court
138 Tillman Court

138 Tillman Court · No Longer Available
Location

138 Tillman Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Located in a cul-de-sac with garage and private backyard space, this is a pleasant one level home. Hardwood floors throughout and sunny living room with fireplace, great space for entertainment. Open concept eat-in kitchen. Off of the master bedroom is a full-size bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms share another full bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Henry County High School
Middle school: Henry County Middle School
Elementary school: Mcdonough Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Tillman Court have any available units?
138 Tillman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 138 Tillman Court have?
Some of 138 Tillman Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Tillman Court currently offering any rent specials?
138 Tillman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Tillman Court pet-friendly?
No, 138 Tillman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 138 Tillman Court offer parking?
Yes, 138 Tillman Court offers parking.
Does 138 Tillman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Tillman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Tillman Court have a pool?
No, 138 Tillman Court does not have a pool.
Does 138 Tillman Court have accessible units?
No, 138 Tillman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Tillman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Tillman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Tillman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Tillman Court does not have units with air conditioning.

