138 Tillman Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Located in a cul-de-sac with garage and private backyard space, this is a pleasant one level home. Hardwood floors throughout and sunny living room with fireplace, great space for entertainment. Open concept eat-in kitchen. Off of the master bedroom is a full-size bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms share another full bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Henry County High School

Middle school: Henry County Middle School

Elementary school: Mcdonough Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.