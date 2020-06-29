1224 Faye Court

Amenities

***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2 BA McDonough home. 2-stories that features open living/dining room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter-tops. Laminate wood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Master bath has a double sink vanity stand up shower and garden tub. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown

High School: Henry County High School

Middle School: Henry County Middle School

Elementary School: Walnut Creek Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.