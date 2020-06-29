***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2 BA McDonough home. 2-stories that features open living/dining room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter-tops. Laminate wood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Master bath has a double sink vanity stand up shower and garden tub. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown High School: Henry County High School Middle School: Henry County Middle School Elementary School: Walnut Creek Elementary School This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 Faye Court have any available units?
1224 Faye Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1224 Faye Court have?
Some of 1224 Faye Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Faye Court currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Faye Court is not currently offering any rent specials.