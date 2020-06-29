All apartments in McDonough
McDonough, GA
1224 Faye Court
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

1224 Faye Court

1224 Faye Court · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1224 Faye Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2 BA McDonough home. 2-stories that features open living/dining room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter-tops. Laminate wood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Master bath has a double sink vanity stand up shower and garden tub. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown
High School: Henry County High School
Middle School: Henry County Middle School
Elementary School: Walnut Creek Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Faye Court have any available units?
1224 Faye Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1224 Faye Court have?
Some of 1224 Faye Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Faye Court currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Faye Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Faye Court pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Faye Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1224 Faye Court offer parking?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Faye Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Faye Court have a pool?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Faye Court have accessible units?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Faye Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Faye Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Faye Court does not have units with air conditioning.
