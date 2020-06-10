1100 Ethans Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available 1/1/2019 for you to make this a New Year to remember. No doubt about it, you'll love this 2 - story home that has just been painted inside. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage will give you more than generous space to move about. Amazing floor plan with family room, living room and a large kitchen. Wake up each morning to an amazing size master suite with sitting area and drift off to sleep each night in this beautiful home. Situated in a friendly community with pool, tennis courts, sidewalks, street lights and park area in the sought after Union Grove school district.