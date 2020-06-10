1074 McConaughy Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

This BRAND NEW HOME offers (3) Bedrooms & 2.5 baths W/ A BONUS ROOM (so actually 4 bedrooms)!! BRAND NEW & READY TO MOVE IN!! The open concept 1st floor provides a kitchen with Tiled Back-splash, Granite Topped Counters & Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Core Flooring. The laundry room and half bath are also located on the main level. Located on the 2nd floor are your Spacious Bedrooms and Study/Office! The Master's Retreat includes a full bath with Double Vanity Sinks & Separate Garden Tub/Shower, 2 Walk-In Closets and a Sitting Area. This Interior Townhome also includes 2-Car Garage with Openers & Window Blinds Throughout the home. Contact listing agent for showings!! Showings will be held on 10/6/19 from 11:00am - 2:00pm (or request a private showing at Landlord convenience)