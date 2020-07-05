All apartments in McDonough
102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL

102 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

102 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
Gorgeous New Construction 4bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.
OUR PROPERTIES LEASE QUICKLY MUST BE LOOKING TO MOVE WITHIN 30 DAYS!! DO NOT SCHEDULE VIEWING THRU ZILLOW, PLEASE READ THRU QUALIFICATIONS!!
If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please visit our website: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com or call GiGi at 404)717-7776

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have any available units?
102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have?
Some of 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL currently offering any rent specials?
102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL pet-friendly?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL offer parking?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not offer parking.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have a pool?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not have a pool.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have accessible units?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL does not have units with air conditioning.

