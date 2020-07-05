102 Daisy Circle - Lot 2 IL

Amenities

Gorgeous New Construction 4bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric.

