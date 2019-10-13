All apartments in Mableton
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

6894 Slate Stone Way SE

6894 Slate Stone Ways Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6894 Slate Stone Ways Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
All Inclusive Room for Rent. Room ONLY. - Property Id: 161969

*Room for rent on the 3rd floor with private bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen, living room, and patio are shared on the 2nd floor. One other lives on the 1st floor. Room for rent, not whole home.

*Located in a quiet, gated neighborhood, minutes from the airport, downtown, Cumberland, Smyrna, and Vinings.

*Furnishing: The bedroom can be furnished with queen-size bed frame and mattress, nightstand, and study desk; upon request for an additional $50/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161969p
Property Id 161969

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have any available units?
6894 Slate Stone Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have?
Some of 6894 Slate Stone Way SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6894 Slate Stone Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
6894 Slate Stone Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6894 Slate Stone Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE offer parking?
No, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have a pool?
No, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have accessible units?
No, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6894 Slate Stone Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6894 Slate Stone Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.

