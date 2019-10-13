6894 Slate Stone Way SE

Amenities
All Inclusive Room for Rent. Room ONLY. - Property Id: 161969
*Room for rent on the 3rd floor with private bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen, living room, and patio are shared on the 2nd floor. One other lives on the 1st floor. Room for rent, not whole home.
*Located in a quiet, gated neighborhood, minutes from the airport, downtown, Cumberland, Smyrna, and Vinings.
*Furnishing: The bedroom can be furnished with queen-size bed frame and mattress, nightstand, and study desk; upon request for an additional $50/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161969p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5180486)