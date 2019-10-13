6894 Slate Stone Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

All Inclusive Room for Rent. Room ONLY. - Property Id: 161969



*Room for rent on the 3rd floor with private bath and walk-in closet. Kitchen, living room, and patio are shared on the 2nd floor. One other lives on the 1st floor. Room for rent, not whole home.



*Located in a quiet, gated neighborhood, minutes from the airport, downtown, Cumberland, Smyrna, and Vinings.



*Furnishing: The bedroom can be furnished with queen-size bed frame and mattress, nightstand, and study desk; upon request for an additional $50/month

No Pets Allowed



