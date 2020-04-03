6635 Mableton Pkwy SW

Amenities
6635 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets**
Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
Availability: Ready Now!!
Remodeled ranch home - brand new inside. House features a beautiful open concept throughout with four spacious bedrooms and two full baths with tub/shower combination (one is a private ensuite for the master). A chef's delight large open kitchen with all stainless appliances (microwave, dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator). In addition to a formal dining area there is a breakfast nook area and a laundry closet with space for a stackable washer & dryer. The large master bedroom master includes a private ensuite full bath. Brand new paint, wood floors, carpet, HVAC, cabinets and appliances. Freshly painted inside. Parking on driveway with plenty of off-street parking. Home has a fenced in yard.
Directions: I-285W to Exit 15 (GA-280/S. Cobb Dr) and turn right on S. Cobb Drive, left on Oak Drive, left on Oakdale Road which becomes Discovery Blvd., right on Mableton Parkway. Home is on the right.
Elementary: Clay
Middle: Lindley
High: Pebblebrook
Built: 1930 Approx. 2,018 s/f