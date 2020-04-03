All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6635 Mableton Pkwy SW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

6635 Mableton Pkwy SW

6635 Mableton Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6635 Mableton Parkway, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6635 Mableton Parkway SE, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Remodeled ranch home - brand new inside. House features a beautiful open concept throughout with four spacious bedrooms and two full baths with tub/shower combination (one is a private ensuite for the master). A chef's delight large open kitchen with all stainless appliances (microwave, dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator). In addition to a formal dining area there is a breakfast nook area and a laundry closet with space for a stackable washer & dryer. The large master bedroom master includes a private ensuite full bath. Brand new paint, wood floors, carpet, HVAC, cabinets and appliances. Freshly painted inside. Parking on driveway with plenty of off-street parking. Home has a fenced in yard.

Directions: I-285W to Exit 15 (GA-280/S. Cobb Dr) and turn right on S. Cobb Drive, left on Oak Drive, left on Oakdale Road which becomes Discovery Blvd., right on Mableton Parkway. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Clay
Middle: Lindley
High: Pebblebrook

Built: 1930 Approx. 2,018 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have any available units?
6635 Mableton Pkwy SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have?
Some of 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Mableton Pkwy SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW pet-friendly?
No, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW offer parking?
Yes, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW offers parking.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have a pool?
No, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have accessible units?
No, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6635 Mableton Pkwy SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College