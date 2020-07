Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fc4714053 ---- Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath cottage style home in Austell. Home has brand new carpet, spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, freshly painted, massive deck great for entertaining! Home sits on top of a hill. Way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in! *Please text Stephanie at: 770-431-4633 to confirm your scheduled viewing! *Home is not certified for the housing voucher program!