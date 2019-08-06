All apartments in Lovejoy
2452 BRIANNA DR.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2452 BRIANNA DR.

2452 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
extra storage
REDUCED! Conveniently Located 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home In Hampton! - Check Out This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse! Great Location Close To Hampton, LoveJoy, Jonesboro, Fayetteville, & McDonough.

A Blank Slate Waiting For Your Personal Touch, This Lovely Town Home Has A Flexible Open Floor Plan.

From the Tiled Foyer, there is An Open Great Room/Dining Room Combo, Complete With A Breakfast Bar Separating The Kitchen. The Kitchen Has More than Ample Space: Tons of Cabinetry, Counter Tops, a new glass backsplash, And A Pantry to Boot!

Just Off The Kitchen, There Is A Laundry Closet W/ Washer & Dryer. Also on This Level Is A Half Bath & An Additional Storage Cubby Under The Stairs.

All Three Bedrooms Are Located Upstairs. The Master Has A Large Walk In Closet & Private En Suite Bath. The 2 Additional Bedrooms Share A Full Hall Bath.

For Showings Call Mike At (404) 205-1663

Directions: Directions: From Jonesboro Take Hwy 19/41 South, Left On McDonough Rd, Stay Straight Onto Hastings Bridge, Right On Brianna

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3801548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have any available units?
2452 BRIANNA DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2452 BRIANNA DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2452 BRIANNA DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 BRIANNA DR. pet-friendly?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. offer parking?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. does not offer parking.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 BRIANNA DR. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have a pool?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. does not have a pool.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have accessible units?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 BRIANNA DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 BRIANNA DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
