2452 BRIANNA DR.

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

REDUCED! Conveniently Located 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home In Hampton! - Check Out This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse! Great Location Close To Hampton, LoveJoy, Jonesboro, Fayetteville, & McDonough.



A Blank Slate Waiting For Your Personal Touch, This Lovely Town Home Has A Flexible Open Floor Plan.



From the Tiled Foyer, there is An Open Great Room/Dining Room Combo, Complete With A Breakfast Bar Separating The Kitchen. The Kitchen Has More than Ample Space: Tons of Cabinetry, Counter Tops, a new glass backsplash, And A Pantry to Boot!



Just Off The Kitchen, There Is A Laundry Closet W/ Washer & Dryer. Also on This Level Is A Half Bath & An Additional Storage Cubby Under The Stairs.



All Three Bedrooms Are Located Upstairs. The Master Has A Large Walk In Closet & Private En Suite Bath. The 2 Additional Bedrooms Share A Full Hall Bath.



For Showings Call Mike At (404) 205-1663



Directions: Directions: From Jonesboro Take Hwy 19/41 South, Left On McDonough Rd, Stay Straight Onto Hastings Bridge, Right On Brianna



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3801548)