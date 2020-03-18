All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2414 Brianna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2414 Brianna Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 12:42 PM

2414 Brianna Drive

2414 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2414 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Brianna Drive have any available units?
2414 Brianna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2414 Brianna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Brianna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Brianna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Brianna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive offer parking?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive have a pool?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Brianna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Brianna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College