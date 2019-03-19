Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2412 Brianna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2412 Brianna Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 Brianna Drive
2412 Brianna Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2412 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74f4fe90fd ----
Three spacious bedrooms. Nice open floor plan. One car garage.
Convenient to schools and shopping. Sidewalk community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have any available units?
2412 Brianna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lovejoy, GA
.
Is 2412 Brianna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Brianna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Brianna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lovejoy
.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Brianna Drive offers parking.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lovejoy 3 Bedrooms
Lovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with Pool
Lovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Irondale, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College