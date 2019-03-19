All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2412 Brianna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2412 Brianna Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 Brianna Drive

2412 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2412 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74f4fe90fd ----
Three spacious bedrooms. Nice open floor plan. One car garage.
Convenient to schools and shopping. Sidewalk community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Brianna Drive have any available units?
2412 Brianna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2412 Brianna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Brianna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Brianna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Brianna Drive offers parking.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Brianna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Brianna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College