All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2353 Brianna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2353 Brianna Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 3:59 PM

2353 Brianna Drive

2353 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2353 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love all that this home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Brianna Drive have any available units?
2353 Brianna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2353 Brianna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Brianna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Brianna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 Brianna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive offer parking?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive have a pool?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive have accessible units?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 Brianna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 Brianna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College