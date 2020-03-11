All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 2296 Nicole Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
2296 Nicole Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:34 AM

2296 Nicole Drive

2296 Nicole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lovejoy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2296 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2296 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2296 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2296 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2296 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2296 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2296 Nicole Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive offer parking?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2296 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2296 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College