All apartments in Lovejoy
Find more places like 1914 Grove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lovejoy, GA
/
1914 Grove Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 4:21 PM

1914 Grove Way

1914 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1914 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Grove Way have any available units?
1914 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1914 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 1914 Grove Way offer parking?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1914 Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lovejoy 3 BedroomsLovejoy Apartments with Parking
Lovejoy Apartments with PoolLovejoy Dog Friendly Apartments
Lovejoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College