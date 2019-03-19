All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1907 Grove Way

1907 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
This is a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home that has an open kitchen with dining area, large family room, master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath with garden tub, and so much more!

**NO PETS ALLOWED**

Don't Miss this Wonderful Townhouse! **A MUST SEE**

Schools: Kemp Elementary; Lovejoy Middle; Lovejoy High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME...

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

Net income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rent amount.

Good rental history from a landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references. NO current evictions. NO open rental collections. NO open bankruptcy.

The following items may lower your score...
Newly employed (less than a year with current employer). Low credit score or No credit file. Residential history verified by a friend or family member. History of late rental payments, NSF's, or dispossessory court filings. An increase in rent compared to current rent. Open or unpaid Residential Collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Grove Way have any available units?
1907 Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1907 Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1907 Grove Way offer parking?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Grove Way have a pool?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

