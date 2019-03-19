All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1858 Dalton Way

1858 Dalton Way · No Longer Available
Location

1858 Dalton Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-story, 2-car garage in Hampton is now available! Large living room with a fireplace, laminate wood and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has granite countertops and white appliances! Master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! The backyard offers a wooden deck, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 Dalton Way have any available units?
1858 Dalton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1858 Dalton Way have?
Some of 1858 Dalton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 Dalton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1858 Dalton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 Dalton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 Dalton Way is pet friendly.
Does 1858 Dalton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1858 Dalton Way offers parking.
Does 1858 Dalton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 Dalton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 Dalton Way have a pool?
No, 1858 Dalton Way does not have a pool.
Does 1858 Dalton Way have accessible units?
No, 1858 Dalton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 Dalton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 Dalton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1858 Dalton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1858 Dalton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

