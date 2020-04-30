All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

11746 Registry Boulevard

11746 Registry Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11746 Registry Boulevard, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen features granite counter tops with a complimenting back-splash, tile style flooring, and stainless steel appliances! The living room has a beautiful fireplace and the dining features hardwood style flooring. The bathrooms are also stylish with granite counter tops and the master has a dual vanity! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have any available units?
11746 Registry Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 11746 Registry Boulevard have?
Some of 11746 Registry Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11746 Registry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11746 Registry Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11746 Registry Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11746 Registry Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11746 Registry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11746 Registry Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

