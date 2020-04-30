11746 Registry Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen features granite counter tops with a complimenting back-splash, tile style flooring, and stainless steel appliances! The living room has a beautiful fireplace and the dining features hardwood style flooring. The bathrooms are also stylish with granite counter tops and the master has a dual vanity! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.