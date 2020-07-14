All apartments in Loganville
Villas at Loganville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Villas at Loganville

2935 Rosebud Rd SW · (678) 203-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA 30052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0408 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1806 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1626 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Loganville.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Loganville, GA. With easy access to Hwy 78, Villas at Loganville meets luxury with convenience. It’s also the perfect place to retreat to at the end of the day. Combining spacious floor plans with attractive amenities, our pet-friendly community provides a pleasant and comfortable living experience.

Complete with tennis courts, a fully-equipped fitness center, an auto detail bay, and a salt water swimming pool are just a few of the highly-alluring features. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Loganville, GA will win you over with their refined interiors featuring exclusive household amenities like granite countertops and expansive walk-in closets. Other highlights include a BBQ/Picnic area, executive business and conference center, and media room.

Thanks to our conve

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50 - one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open surface parking lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included with townhome only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Loganville have any available units?
Villas at Loganville has 3 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Loganville have?
Some of Villas at Loganville's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Loganville currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Loganville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Loganville pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Loganville is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Loganville offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Loganville offers parking.
Does Villas at Loganville have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Loganville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Loganville have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Loganville has a pool.
Does Villas at Loganville have accessible units?
No, Villas at Loganville does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Loganville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Loganville has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Loganville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Loganville has units with air conditioning.
