Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car wash area courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Loganville, GA. With easy access to Hwy 78, Villas at Loganville meets luxury with convenience. It’s also the perfect place to retreat to at the end of the day. Combining spacious floor plans with attractive amenities, our pet-friendly community provides a pleasant and comfortable living experience.



Complete with tennis courts, a fully-equipped fitness center, an auto detail bay, and a salt water swimming pool are just a few of the highly-alluring features. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Loganville, GA will win you over with their refined interiors featuring exclusive household amenities like granite countertops and expansive walk-in closets. Other highlights include a BBQ/Picnic area, executive business and conference center, and media room.



Thanks to our conve