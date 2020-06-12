/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW, Loganville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1419 sqft
Located just steps from the Rosebud Commons Shopping Center and near Athens Highway. Stylish apartments have upgraded appliances. Enjoy access to salt water pool and media center.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
121 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Loganville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1220 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
271 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
1981 Patterson Circle
1981 Patterson Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
two-bedroom, two-bath condo in a Lawrenceville fourplex. Hardwood flooring throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
904 Winder Hwy
904 Winder Highway, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1087 sqft
RANCHO LINDO!!!! PLENTY OF PARKING, PETS OK, EZ APPLICATION!!! CALL FOR DETAILS!!!
