312 Tates Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to Traditions! This 2016 Built Brick-Front Beauty Features aFull Finished Basement, 5 Beds & 3.5 Baths, Fenced Back Yard, DarkHardwoods, Soaring Ceilings & Upgraded Trim Throughout. Relax With YourMorning Coffee on the Built-In Bay Window Seating, or Kitchen-side SunDeck. Great for Entertaining in the Granite Kitchen w/ Island, Pendant Lights& SS Appliances, Formal Living & Dining + Keeping Room & Breakfast Area.Terrace Level Has a Full Bath, Guest Room & Possible 6th Bedroom! OverSized Master Suite & So Much More. Owner does not negotiate monthlyrental amount. Available date is 7/5/2020.