Loganville, GA
312 Tates Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:51 AM

312 Tates Ct

Location

312 Tates Ct, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Traditions! This 2016 Built Brick-Front Beauty Features aFull Finished Basement, 5 Beds & 3.5 Baths, Fenced Back Yard, DarkHardwoods, Soaring Ceilings & Upgraded Trim Throughout. Relax With YourMorning Coffee on the Built-In Bay Window Seating, or Kitchen-side SunDeck. Great for Entertaining in the Granite Kitchen w/ Island, Pendant Lights& SS Appliances, Formal Living & Dining + Keeping Room & Breakfast Area.Terrace Level Has a Full Bath, Guest Room & Possible 6th Bedroom! OverSized Master Suite & So Much More. Owner does not negotiate monthlyrental amount. Available date is 7/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

