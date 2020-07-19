All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 250 Randy Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
250 Randy Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 Randy Road Southwest

250 Randy Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

250 Randy Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***2 WEEKS FREE WITH A 1 YEAR LEASE OR 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE IF LEASE STARTS ON OR PRIOR TO 3/8/19.***

The spacious, open floor-plan from kitchen to family room. Awesome family room boasts an attractive fireplace. The kitchen has it all: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, stainless steel double-sink, lots of cabinets, large walk-in pantry, & kitchen island. Dining room with Judge's paneling, trey ceiling, beautiful chandelier, arch columns, and crown moulding. Master bathroom has roomy walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tower & tub. Laundry utility room upstairs. 2-car garage.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have any available units?
250 Randy Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 250 Randy Road Southwest have?
Some of 250 Randy Road Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Randy Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
250 Randy Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Randy Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Randy Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 250 Randy Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Randy Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 250 Randy Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 250 Randy Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Randy Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Loganville Apartments with ParkingLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University