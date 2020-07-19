250 Randy Road Southwest

Amenities
***2 WEEKS FREE WITH A 1 YEAR LEASE OR 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE IF LEASE STARTS ON OR PRIOR TO 3/8/19.***
The spacious, open floor-plan from kitchen to family room. Awesome family room boasts an attractive fireplace. The kitchen has it all: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, stainless steel double-sink, lots of cabinets, large walk-in pantry, & kitchen island. Dining room with Judge's paneling, trey ceiling, beautiful chandelier, arch columns, and crown moulding. Master bathroom has roomy walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tower & tub. Laundry utility room upstairs. 2-car garage.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.