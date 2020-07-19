250 Randy Road Southwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***2 WEEKS FREE WITH A 1 YEAR LEASE OR 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 2 YEAR LEASE IF LEASE STARTS ON OR PRIOR TO 3/8/19.***



The spacious, open floor-plan from kitchen to family room. Awesome family room boasts an attractive fireplace. The kitchen has it all: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, stainless steel double-sink, lots of cabinets, large walk-in pantry, & kitchen island. Dining room with Judge's paneling, trey ceiling, beautiful chandelier, arch columns, and crown moulding. Master bathroom has roomy walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tower & tub. Laundry utility room upstairs. 2-car garage.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.