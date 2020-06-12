/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1269 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
17 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
11 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
The Farm
20 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
1 Unit Available
88 Angie Drive Unit 5
88 Angie Dr, Henry County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Unit Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Quiet Lakefront Property/Elegant 2BR 1BA Townhome - Property Id: 298575 The inside is being renovated! It will include a completely renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and flooring, and new appliances! We
1 Unit Available
176 Toby Springs Ln
176 Toby Springs Ln, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2031 sqft
Great location walking distance to the McDonough town square, restaurants and shopping. All white kitchen appliances included, two bedrooms and full bath! Great price, will not last! Welcome Home!
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 10 miles of Locust Grove
14 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1192 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1188 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
1 Unit Available
890 Hwy 42 South Unit B4
890 Highway 42 S, Jackson, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Jackson Townhome - 2 bed 2.5 bath, new carpet new paint, patio, includes water, trash and pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821185)
1 Unit Available
27 James Street
27 James Street, Hampton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1015 sqft
**OPEN HOUSE** Saturday 2 P.M. - Beautifully renovated WWII property!! - Unbelievable renovation on this fully restored World War II bungalow. Beautiful granite countertops.
