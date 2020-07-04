All apartments in Lithonia
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:55 PM

7078 Hammond Way

7078 Hammond Way · No Longer Available
Location

7078 Hammond Way, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
JUST REDUCED!! ****Available Now***2ND MONTH FREE WITH 13-MONTH LEASE.

Beautiful 3BR 2BA brick home with lots of inviting space for your family. This characteristic home has a lovely arched front porch, and a large kitchen for meal preparation, a sunny living and dining area, hardwood and carpet flooring. Enjoy a great roommate plan with a second living area, a bonus room with a bath and a bedroom in the back of the home, a one-car carport, and a nice backyard. This is a must-see!
Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1964

Deposits: $1,265.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7078 Hammond Way have any available units?
7078 Hammond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
Is 7078 Hammond Way currently offering any rent specials?
7078 Hammond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7078 Hammond Way pet-friendly?
No, 7078 Hammond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithonia.
Does 7078 Hammond Way offer parking?
Yes, 7078 Hammond Way offers parking.
Does 7078 Hammond Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7078 Hammond Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7078 Hammond Way have a pool?
No, 7078 Hammond Way does not have a pool.
Does 7078 Hammond Way have accessible units?
No, 7078 Hammond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7078 Hammond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7078 Hammond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7078 Hammond Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7078 Hammond Way does not have units with air conditioning.

