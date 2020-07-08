2686 Cagle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Renovated Lithonia Delight near STONECREST MALL! Awesome 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Kitchen boasts NEW Corian Countertops, NEW Custom Backsplash, NEW Tiled flooring, NEW Appliances, and Recessed Lighting! Kitchen flows into A Large Dining Area with Custom Chandelier and NEW Flooring throughout! Bathrooms are recently renovated with NEW Custom Tiles around the Tubs, NEW sinks, and NEW Tiled Flooring. Exterior entrance upgraded with NEW Roof! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! No pets, Section 8 OK, no previous evictions accepted. Household income must be 3 times the amount of the rent.