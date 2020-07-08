All apartments in Lithonia
2686 Cagle St

2686 Cagle Street
Location

2686 Cagle Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Renovated Lithonia Delight near STONECREST MALL! Awesome 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Kitchen boasts NEW Corian Countertops, NEW Custom Backsplash, NEW Tiled flooring, NEW Appliances, and Recessed Lighting! Kitchen flows into A Large Dining Area with Custom Chandelier and NEW Flooring throughout! Bathrooms are recently renovated with NEW Custom Tiles around the Tubs, NEW sinks, and NEW Tiled Flooring. Exterior entrance upgraded with NEW Roof! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! No pets, Section 8 OK, no previous evictions accepted. Household income must be 3 times the amount of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2686 Cagle St have any available units?
2686 Cagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
What amenities does 2686 Cagle St have?
Some of 2686 Cagle St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2686 Cagle St currently offering any rent specials?
2686 Cagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2686 Cagle St pet-friendly?
No, 2686 Cagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithonia.
Does 2686 Cagle St offer parking?
Yes, 2686 Cagle St offers parking.
Does 2686 Cagle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2686 Cagle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2686 Cagle St have a pool?
No, 2686 Cagle St does not have a pool.
Does 2686 Cagle St have accessible units?
No, 2686 Cagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2686 Cagle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2686 Cagle St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2686 Cagle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2686 Cagle St does not have units with air conditioning.

