2289 Brenda Ln

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Beutiful White Brick Home - Property Id: 169490



A must see beautiful white brick, ranch style home. It has an unfinished basement w/ separate entrance in a quiet neighborhood near Six Flags and Sweetwater State Park with easy access to I-20.



This inviting space sits on a corner lot with a huge front yard and fenced in back yard. A beautiful white brick fireplace in a bonus room that overlooks an enclosed patio. A beautiful formal dining room and an elegant living room with large picture windows and hardwood floors. New appliances in the kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and a breakfast nook. In addition the house also comes with 2 and a half baths, a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and additional space for storage. All three bedrooms have hard wood floors and white wooden shutter closets.

