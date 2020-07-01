All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 2289 Brenda Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2289 Brenda Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2289 Brenda Ln

2289 Brenda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2289 Brenda Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beutiful White Brick Home - Property Id: 169490

A must see beautiful white brick, ranch style home. It has an unfinished basement w/ separate entrance in a quiet neighborhood near Six Flags and Sweetwater State Park with easy access to I-20.

This inviting space sits on a corner lot with a huge front yard and fenced in back yard. A beautiful white brick fireplace in a bonus room that overlooks an enclosed patio. A beautiful formal dining room and an elegant living room with large picture windows and hardwood floors. New appliances in the kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and a breakfast nook. In addition the house also comes with 2 and a half baths, a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and additional space for storage. All three bedrooms have hard wood floors and white wooden shutter closets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169490
Property Id 169490

(RLNE5377214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 Brenda Ln have any available units?
2289 Brenda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2289 Brenda Ln have?
Some of 2289 Brenda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 Brenda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2289 Brenda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 Brenda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2289 Brenda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln offer parking?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln have a pool?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln have accessible units?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 Brenda Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2289 Brenda Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University