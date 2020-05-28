All apartments in Lilburn
Park Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Park Crossing

2700 Park Crossing Way NW · (207) 387-7682
Location

2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA 30047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0101 · Avail. Aug 7

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 2610 · Avail. Jul 17

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 7

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1406 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 1706 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
internet access
tennis court
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location. Our community features 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with many options including a patio or sunroom. With convenient access to Norcross and Doraville, you'll find lThe Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred place to call home! Please call for an appointment today.
**ATTENTION**

As states and cities begin to reopen, we are taking a phased approach to re-opening and are now open by appointment. Over the past few weeks, we have taken a thoughtful approach to planning and implementing new measures to promote the well-being of our residents, guests and associates. We remain committed to continuing to monitor and adapt our practices in a manner that best supports our associates and communities during this fluid environment. We look forward to speaking with you to schedule an appointment to visit the community today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Crossing have any available units?
Park Crossing has 12 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Crossing have?
Some of Park Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Park Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Park Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Park Crossing offers parking.
Does Park Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Park Crossing has a pool.
Does Park Crossing have accessible units?
No, Park Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Park Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Crossing has units with air conditioning.
