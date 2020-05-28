Park Crossing

Amenities
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location. Our community features 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with many options including a patio or sunroom. With convenient access to Norcross and Doraville, you'll find lThe Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred place to call home! Please call for an appointment today.
**ATTENTION**
As states and cities begin to reopen, we are taking a phased approach to re-opening and are now open by appointment. Over the past few weeks, we have taken a thoughtful approach to planning and implementing new measures to promote the well-being of our residents, guests and associates. We remain committed to continuing to monitor and adapt our practices in a manner that best supports our associates and communities during this fluid environment. We look forward to speaking with you to schedule an appointment to visit the community today.