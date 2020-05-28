Rent Calculator
Lilburn, GA
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:01 AM
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW
3935 Lawrenceville Hwy NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
3935 Lawrenceville Hwy NW, Lilburn, GA 30047
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location, this is a perfect location for multiple use., it can be used for retail, restaurant with outside patio, hair salon or pet grooming place, church, meeting place, cafe, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have any available units?
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lilburn, GA
.
What amenities does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have?
Some of 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW offers parking.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have a pool?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have accessible units?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have units with air conditioning.
