All apartments in Lilburn
Find more places like 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lilburn, GA
/
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:01 AM

3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW

3935 Lawrenceville Hwy NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lilburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3935 Lawrenceville Hwy NW, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location, this is a perfect location for multiple use., it can be used for retail, restaurant with outside patio, hair salon or pet grooming place, church, meeting place, cafe, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have any available units?
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
What amenities does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have?
Some of 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW offers parking.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have a pool?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have accessible units?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Lawrenceville Highway NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047

Similar Pages

Lilburn 1 BedroomsLilburn 2 Bedrooms
Lilburn Apartments with BalconyLilburn Apartments with Parking
Lilburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University