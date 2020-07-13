All apartments in Liberty County
Find more places like 662 Piedmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Liberty County, GA
/
662 Piedmont Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

662 Piedmont Avenue

662 Piedmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

662 Piedmont Avenue, Liberty County, GA 31313

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This awesome 2-story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom house with a 2-car garage and a fenced-in backyard is 1984 sqft (184 sqm) big. When you enter the home, to your left you have the formal dining room area, to your right you have the half bathroom. The open floorplan concept leads you directly in the living room area and in the kitchen where you also have room for a breakfast table. All downstairs is laid out with ceramic tile flooring for easy upkeep. Upstairs you have the Owner's Suite with a walk-in closet and the connecting bathroom which has a stand-up shower, soaker tub, and dual vanities. The bedrooms are all upstairs and all have carpet. For your convenience, the laundry room is also located upstairs. Community pool and playground access.
Call/text 912-388-6772 today to schedule your appointment!

#HinesvilleHomesForRent #HinesvilleRealEstate #HinesvilleForRent #PCSingtoFtStewart #petfriendly #offposthousing #movingtoftstewart #912living #FtStewart

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have any available units?
662 Piedmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty County, GA.
What amenities does 662 Piedmont Avenue have?
Some of 662 Piedmont Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Piedmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
662 Piedmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Piedmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 Piedmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 662 Piedmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Piedmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 662 Piedmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 662 Piedmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 Piedmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 662 Piedmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 662 Piedmont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GASt. Marys, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAMidway, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAStatesboro, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University