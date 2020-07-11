Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system car wash area cc payments conference room dog grooming area fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet yoga

At the Hawthorne at Sugarloaf in Lawrenceville, you can count on our community and staff to exceed your expectations. Our property features a stunning resort-style swimming pool, game room with billiards, theater room, Wi-Fi business center and high-tech cardio strength training center for our residents.Hawthorne at Sugarloaf offers the most beautiful apartment homes in Lawrenceville, GA. Elevate your lifestyle with our exceptional apartment amenities and community features. With 260, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from, you will experience living in true luxury at an affordable price. Our impeccable residences are designed with nine foot ceilings with crown molding and black, state-of-the art appliances. At Hawthorne at Sugarloaf's Lawrenceville apartments, our superior architecture and open floor plans will provide you with an unparalleled level of exclusivity and sophistication. Visit our photo gallery to see why we are the perfect place to call home!