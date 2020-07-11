All apartments in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Hawthorne at Sugarloaf

4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy · (833) 768-7074
Location

4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 0211 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 0213 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Sugarloaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
yoga
At the Hawthorne at Sugarloaf in Lawrenceville, you can count on our community and staff to exceed your expectations. Our property features a stunning resort-style swimming pool, game room with billiards, theater room, Wi-Fi business center and high-tech cardio strength training center for our residents.Hawthorne at Sugarloaf offers the most beautiful apartment homes in Lawrenceville, GA. Elevate your lifestyle with our exceptional apartment amenities and community features. With 260, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from, you will experience living in true luxury at an affordable price. Our impeccable residences are designed with nine foot ceilings with crown molding and black, state-of-the art appliances. At Hawthorne at Sugarloaf's Lawrenceville apartments, our superior architecture and open floor plans will provide you with an unparalleled level of exclusivity and sophistication. Visit our photo gallery to see why we are the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have any available units?
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf has 6 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have?
Some of Hawthorne at Sugarloaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Sugarloaf currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Sugarloaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Sugarloaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Sugarloaf has units with dishwashers.
